Here's a timeline of how the bidding war unfolded:

Feb 26: Netflix said it will not raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery and is effectively walking away from the deal after the company's board determined that Paramount Skydance's revised bid constituted a "Company Superior Proposal."

Feb. 17: Warner Bros. rejects Paramount’s latest bid; gives the company until Feb. 23 to submit its “best and final offer.”

Feb. 10: Paramount revises its offer to include a “ticking fee” to incentivize WBD, payable to its shareholders for any potential delays in receiving regulatory approval for the deal, and a $2.8 billion termination fee payout to Netflix.

Jan. 20: Netflix switches to an all-cash offer for Warner Bros., without increasing the $82.7 billion price

Jan. 12: David Ellison and Paramount move to sue WBD, say they intend to launch a proxy fight; WBD deems the lawsuit “meritless.”

Jan. 8: Paramount reaffirms its $30 per share cash offer, saying Netflix’s bid

“unmistakably inferior”

Jan. 7, 2026: WBD rejects Paramount’s offer again, saying the bid is "inferior" to Netflix’s offer

Dec. 17: Warner Bros. formally rejects Paramount’s hostile bid, accusing the Ellison family of failing to put money into the deal, and concludes the Netflix offer is far superior

Dec. 16: President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose private equity firm had promised $200 million, withdraws from Paramount's bidding team.

Dec. 15: Netflix seeks to soothe its staff’s concerns and defends Warner Bros deal as a “win”.

Dec. 5: Netflix announces a deal to buy Warner Bros.

Nov. 20: The three bidders submit first-round offers for Warner Bros. Discovery.

