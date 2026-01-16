Venus Concept Stock Explodes Over 500% After Major Investor Takes Control

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) stock skyrocketed over 500% on Friday.

• Venus Concept stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling VERO momentum?

Trading Volume

The stock is trading with a massive volume of 223.09 million versus the average volume of 1.74 million, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Majority Stake

Madryn Asset Management disclosed a 91% stake in the medical aesthetic technology company.

In an SEC filing on Friday, Madryn Asset Management said the deal is for investment purposes.

As a significant stockholder of the company, the alternative asset management firm has taken and intends to continue to take an active role in working with the company on operational, financial and strategic initiatives, including in connection with the evaluation by the company of its potential strategic alternatives.

According to the firm’s website, Madryn Asset Management invests in “innovative healthcare companies specializing in unique and transformative products, technologies and services.”

In October 2025, the company exchanged the full $11.48 million balance of its subordinated convertible notes held by Madryn Asset Management for 545,335 shares of its Series Y preferred stock.

Venus Concept’s Update

Venus Concept reported third-quarter sales of $13.78 million, missing the consensus of $14.48 million.

Revenues fell 8% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter, primarily driven by a decline in the Hair Restoration business impacted by a delay in the pending sale.

In November 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a 510(k) clearance to Venus Concept’s Venus NOVA, the company’s next-generation multi-application platform designed to redefine non-invasive treatments for the body, face and skin.

Venus NOVA integrates Adaptive Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), proprietary (MP), combining Multi-Polar Radio Frequency (RF) with Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF), and Advanced VariPulse technology, delivering a powerful, comprehensive solution for body contouring, muscle conditioning, skin treatments and wrinkle and cellulite reduction.

VERO Price Action: Venus Concept stock is up 593.01% at $9.91 at publication on Friday.

