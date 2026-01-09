Compass Completes Landmark Anywhere Merger, Stock Soars

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) stock rose on Friday after the company announced the completion of its all-stock merger with Anywhere Real Estate Inc., finalizing a transaction first announced in September 2025. This merger results in the creation of Compass International Holdings.

The deal is valued at approximately $10 billion, including debt. It combines Compass’ technology-driven brokerage platform, marketing capabilities, and agent network with Anywhere’s globally recognized real estate brands and diversified businesses. These businesses span franchising, title, escrow, and relocation services.

The combined company now supports an estimated 340,000 real estate professionals across more than 120 countries. This significantly expands Compass’ international presence.

Under the terms of the merger, Compass shareholders own about 78% of the combined company. Anywhere shareholders hold roughly 22%. Compass expects the transaction to deliver over $225 million in annual cost synergies.

The deal is also expected to improve cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. Compass will continue investing in technology to support agents and clients.

Compass Founder, Chairman, and CEO Robert Reffkin will lead the combined organization. In an open letter, Reffkin said the merger represents more than just a corporate transaction.

He stated,” What makes this moment unique is not a transaction that combines two companies – it’s that the industry’s most respected brands and professionals are coming together on a single, modern technology platform that will help them save time, grow their business, and better serve their clients.”

Separately, Compass also announced a $750 million private offering of convertible senior notes due 2031. There is an option for initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $112.5 million in notes.

The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include potential debt reduction and capped call transactions.

COMP Price Action: Compass shares were up 7.79% at $13.21 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

