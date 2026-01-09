Haemonetics Expands Heart Surgery Arsenal With Vivasure Acquisition

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) on Friday said it will acquire Ireland-based Vivasure Medical Limited, a move aimed at strengthening its position in structural heart and endovascular procedures, where demand for large-bore vascular access continues to rise.

The deal, valued at 100 million euros (~$117 million) upfront with up to 85 million euros in additional milestone-based payments, adds Vivasure’s PerQseal Elite system to Haemonetics’ interventional portfolio. The company said it will fund the transaction with cash on hand as it looks to scale differentiated technologies in faster-growing procedure categories.

PerQseal Elite is designed to close large-bore arterial and venous access sites from within the vessel using a proprietary bioabsorbable patch, supporting sizes up to 26F. The fully absorbable, sutureless system is designed to streamline workflow while reducing the risk of complications during complex cardiovascular interventions.

Regulatory Status And Clinical Data

Vivasure submitted a U.S. FDA Premarket Approval application in 2025 for the arterial version of PerQseal Elite and has already received CE Mark approval in Europe for both arterial and venous indications.

Clinical results from the multicenter ELITE arterial study showed no major complications at 30 days, an immediate median time to hemostasis, and no requirement for a pre-close technique.

Haemonetics said the upfront payment will be adjusted to reflect prior investments and loans, with additional consideration tied to future sales growth and operational milestones.

Management Commentary

“Acquiring Vivasure expands Haemonetics’ complete range of closure devices with new and clinically differentiated technology to bolster our presence in the large-bore closure market and our impact in fast-growing structural heart and endovascular procedures,” said Ken Crowley, Vice President & General Manager of Interventional Technologies at Haemonetics.

Haemonetics had $296.4 million in cash on hand as of September 27, 2025.

Looking ahead, Haemonetics has informed investors that it will publish its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on February 5, which may provide additional insight into capital deployment and integration priorities.

HAE Price Action: Haemonetics shares closed 1.25% higher at $84.04 during on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $87.32, according to Benzinga Pro data.

