Amgen Buys Dark Blue In $840 Million Bet On New Leukemia Drugs

On Tuesday, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) acquired Dark Blue Therapeutics, a discovery and development biotech company focused on precision oncology medicines.

The acquisition values Dark Blue Therapeutics at up to $840 million, including upfront and future milestones.

Why Is The Acquisition Important?

Dark Blue’s lead candidate, DBT 3757, is currently in IND-enabling studies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood-forming tissues, like bone marrow, causing rapid production of abnormal white blood cells that crowd out healthy cells.

Dark Blue has been strongly supported by investors Oxford Science Enterprises, Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) , and Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) .

Amgen expects to integrate Dark Blue Therapeutics into its existing research organization, further strengthening the company’s early oncology discovery efforts.

“This acquisition complements and extends our research in targeted protein degradation and leukemia therapeutics, advancing our strategy to invest early in rising medicines for novel therapeutic targets. The adjacency of this program to our considered expertise in cancer biology will propel MLLT1/3-targeting medicines to clinical investigation for patients facing the challenging diagnosis of AML,” said Jay Bradner, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.

In December 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen’s Uplinza (inebilizumab-cdon) for generalized myasthenia gravis.

AMGN Price Action: Amgen shares were up 2.89% at $339.71 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $346.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock