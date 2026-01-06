Accenture To Acquire UK AI Firm Faculty To Scale Enterprise AI

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Faculty, a UK-based artificial intelligence firm, further strengthening its push to integrate advanced AI into enterprise operations. The move reflects growing demand from businesses and governments for AI systems that are both powerful and safe to deploy.

The transaction adds more than 400 AI specialists and decision intelligence capabilities to Accenture’s global platform, expanding its ability to deliver secure, large-scale AI solutions for clients. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Faculty is recognized for its application of AI in high-risk, mission-critical settings. Its work spans AI strategy, safety frameworks, and system deployment, with a focus on reducing bias, protecting data privacy, and ensuring models remain transparent and explainable.

Also Read: Accenture Expands Italian Financial Services Technology Platform

In addition to his role as CEO of Faculty, Marc Warner will become chief technology officer of Accenture upon closing of the transaction and join the company’s Global Management Committee.

Warner brings experience from academia and prior advisory roles within the UK’s national AI policy landscape.

Faculty’s Frontier decision intelligence platform will be incorporated into Accenture’s technology suite. The system connects data, AI models, and workflows to support faster decisions and is already being used with clients such as Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to improve clinical trial planning.

Analysts have noted that Accenture’s AI momentum remains impressive, even as many projects are still in early rollout phases. Investor exposure to the trend also extends to funds such as the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSE:IYW) .

Accenture’s total cash balance as of November 30, 2025, was $9.6 billion.

What’s Next

Accenture plans to expand the Faculty’s Fellowship Program globally, widening its pipeline of advanced AI talent. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, with financial terms undisclosed.

ACN Price Action: Accenture shares were down 0.22% at $263.39 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock