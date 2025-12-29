SoftBank Buys DigitalBridge In $4 Billion AI Infrastructure Play

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) said Monday it has agreed to acquire DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in a cash deal valued at about $4 billion, marking a significant step in its push to scale global infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Under the definitive agreement, SoftBank will acquire all outstanding shares of DigitalBridge for $16.00 per share in cash. The transaction gives DigitalBridge an enterprise value of approximately $4.0 billion.

DigitalBridge is a global alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure, including data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, and edge infrastructure.

Strategic Rationale

SoftBank stated that the acquisition supports its long-term mission to advance Artificial Super Intelligence, or ASI, by strengthening the physical infrastructure required to train and deploy AI models at scale.

“As AI transforms industries worldwide, we need more compute, connectivity, power, and scalable infrastructure,” said Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp. “DigitalBridge is a leader in digital infrastructure, and this acquisition will strengthen the foundation for next-generation AI data centers.”

DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi said the deal aligns the company with a long-term investor that shares its focus on building and scaling critical digital assets. “Their vision, capital strength, and global network will allow us to accelerate our mission,” Ganzi said.

Transaction Details

The offer represents a 15% premium to DigitalBridge’s closing price on Dec. 26, 2025, and a 50% premium to its unaffected 52-week average closing price as of Dec. 4, 2025.

DigitalBridge’s board unanimously approved the transaction following a recommendation from a special committee of independent directors.

What’s Next

Following its expected closing in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals, DigitalBridge will continue to operate as a separately managed platform led by Ganzi. SoftBank stated that the deal will enhance its ability to finance and scale AI-focused digital infrastructure globally.

DBRG Price Action: DigitalBridge shares were up 9.77% at $15.28 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $15.55, according to Benzinga Pro data.

