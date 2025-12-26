How Netflix, Paramount Sparked A $108 Billion Media War For Warner Bros. Discovery

The sale of HBO-owner Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has become the entertainment and streaming industry’s Game of Thrones, with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) battling for control.
Warner Bros.’ decision to favor Netflix’s $82.7 billion offer triggered a $108 billion hostile takeover bid from Paramount for the company's entire slate of media assets. The Larry Ellison-backed media firm, run by his son David Ellison, has urged Warner shareholders to sell their shares to Paramount.
Here’s an updated timeline of what has happened so far—
- Dec. 22, 2025: Larry Ellison, worth more than $240 billion, is backing Paramount's bid with a $40.4 billion personal guarantee. The amended offer follows Warner's sharp criticism of Paramount's $30-per-share proposal, which cited financing opacity and execution risk. Paramount urged shareholders to tender by Jan. 21 and raised its reverse termination fee to $5.8 billion
- Dec. 17: Warner Bros. formally rejects Paramount’s hostile bid, accusing the Ellison family of failing to put money into the deal, and concludes the Netflix offer is far superior
- Dec. 16: President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose private equity firm had promised $200 million, withdraws from Paramount's bidding team.
- Dec. 15: Netflix seeks to soothe its staff’s concerns and defends Warner Bros deal as a “win”.
- Dec. 10: Trump weighs in, slamming CNN as a “disgrace,” and demands the news network be sold in the deal. That same day, Paramount CEO David Ellison sent a letter to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders offering $30 per share in cash, arguing Paramount and partner RedBird Capital were best positioned to create long-term value.
- Dec. 8: Paramount launches the $108 billion hostile bid, with Ellison saying Warner Bros never responded to Paramount’s offer.
- Dec. 5: Netflix announces a deal to buy Warner Bros.
- Dec. 1: Three bidders, Netflix, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Paramount, submit detailed offers, including details about their financing. Comcast proposes combining its NBCUniversal media company with Warner Bros. and HBO; Netflix improves its offer for the studios and HBO. Paramount increases its offer to $26.50 a share. Ellison’s company had submitted several offers before this.
- Nov. 20: The three bidders submit first-round offers for Warner Bros. Discovery.
