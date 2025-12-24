Snowflake Mulls $1 Billion Observe Buyout To Sharpen AI Edge

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is in talks to acquire application monitoring startup Observe Inc. for about $1 billion.

The Information reported the potential deal on Wednesday, though the transaction has not yet been finalized.

Observe offers a modern observability platform built on a streaming data lake. The technology is designed to enable faster searches, stronger data correlation, and lower operating costs for customers managing large-scale application data.

Deal Fits Broader AI And Data Strategy

The reported talks follow Snowflake’s recent push to expand its AI and cloud data capabilities. In November, the company acquired data startup Select Star to strengthen its metadata management and AI-driven analytics offerings.

An acquisition of Observe would further extend Snowflake’s reach into monitoring and observability, an area increasingly tied to AI workloads and cloud-native applications.

Strong Earnings Backdrop

Snowflake shares are up about 46% year to date, supported by demand for its AI-powered data platform and rising enterprise adoption. The company reported $1.94 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Oct. 31, 2025.

In the third quarter, Snowflake posted revenue of $1.21 billion, topping estimates of $1.18 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share, above the 31-cent consensus. Revenue rose 29% year over year, driven by $1.16 billion in product revenue and a net revenue retention rate of 125%.

Remaining performance obligations climbed 37% to $7.88 billion. Customers spending more than $1 million annually rose to 688.

Outlook And Analyst View

For the fourth quarter, Snowflake forecast product revenue of $1.195 billion to $1.20 billion, implying roughly 27% growth. The company also pointed to expanded partnerships with Amazon Web Services, a unit of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) , and Anthropic, underscoring growing enterprise and AI-driven demand.

Analysts remain broadly constructive following the third-quarter results, citing strong RPO growth and early AI adoption driving bookings.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake stock closed at $225.10 on Tuesday, down 0.77%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

