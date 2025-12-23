Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) expanded its education platform by acquiring Lighthouse Studios, a podcast and video production facility in Bali.

The transaction closed on Dec. 19, 2025, with plans to relaunch the space as Genius Studios in early 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The company will reopen the studio on Jan. 23, 2026, positioning it as a centralized production hub for courses, certifications, podcasts, and social media content.

Facility Features And Asset Details

The facility includes professional recording studios, co-working areas, a café, and meeting rooms built for creators and educators.

Genius Group acquired the assets from founder Monty Hooke for an undisclosed amount that did not meet material disclosure thresholds.

CEO Roger James Hamilton stated that high-end video and broadcast capabilities are becoming increasingly critical to modern education.

He stated that consolidating production in Bali supports the Genius Café model, enabling the creation of scalable, higher-quality content.

Broader Strategy And Regional Expansion

The move aligns with Genius Group's broader strategy to develop immersive learning ecosystems across Southeast Asia. The company is also progressing plans for a Bitcoin-powered education city in Bali, underscoring its focus on blending AI, digital assets, and physical campuses.

Genius Studios will support a forthcoming documentary series on the development of Genius City and evolving education models, while offering students hands-on experience with AI-driven media tools.

GNS held cash and cash equivalents of $2.69 million as of June 30, 2025.

GNS Price Action: Genius Group shares were down 6.05% at $0.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

