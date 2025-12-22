CACI Moves Into Space-Based Intelligence With $2.6B ARKA Deal

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company disclosed an agreement to acquire ARKA Group L.P. (ARKA) from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities. The all-cash deal is valued at $2.6 billion.

ARKA's space-based sensors and ground software capabilities support national security missions, helping CACI accelerate actionable intelligence delivery to the warfighter.

The company expects the acquisition to generate a tax benefit with a present value of $225 million.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of FY26, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Management Commentary

Andreas Nonnenmacher, ARKA President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our aligned mission-focused cultures and deep engineering roots create a strong foundation for future innovation and growth, and our customers will benefit right away from the expanded capabilities of the combined company."

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "They bring deep experience and proven performance as a best-in-class provider of national security space and defense capabilities, which has been enhanced by Blackstone's constructive stewardship of the business during their ownership."

"With a shared heritage spanning more than sixty years, CACI and ARKA address complex mission requirements and deliver future-ready solutions at the speed and scale required to expand the limits of national security."

As of September 30, CACI's cash and cash equivalents stood at $133 million.

Technical Analysis

CACI International Inc. (CACI) is currently positioned below its key moving averages, indicating some bearish pressure in the short term.

The stock is trading 5.1% below its 20-day SMA and 2.4% below its 50-day SMA, which suggests it may be struggling to gain momentum.

The RSI is currently at 37.69, which is considered neutral territory. This level indicates that the stock isn't in an overbought or oversold condition, suggesting a potential for either a rebound or further decline, depending on market sentiment.

MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. This suggests that momentum is currently weak, and traders should be cautious about entering new positions until a clearer trend emerges.

Key support is at $548.00, while resistance is at $600.00. If the stock approaches support, it may test buying interest, while a break above resistance could signal a potential trend reversal.

The golden cross in June, when the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA, indicates a longer-term bullish trend that traders should keep in mind. However, the recent price action suggests that the stock is currently facing headwinds.

Over the past 12 months, CACI has delivered a solid performance with a 38.36% increase, reflecting strong underlying demand for its services. This longer-term trend suggests that despite current challenges, there is potential for recovery as market conditions improve.

Currently, the stock is at 77.0% of its 52-week range, indicating it is closer to its highs than lows. This positioning suggests that while there may be some short-term volatility, the overall trend remains positive in the longer term.

CACI Price Action: CACI International shares were up 0.57% at $556.61 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Fit Ztudio via Shutterstock