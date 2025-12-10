APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) has agreed to acquire CertaSite, a Midwest fire and life safety provider specializing in inspections, as the company shifts its business toward recurring, compliance-driven work.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approval and other customary conditions. APi said it plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand.

CertaSite is expected to generate approximately $90 million in 2025 revenue and contribute to APi’s “10/16/60+” long-term targets, supported by an asset-light model and margins that management states translate into strong cash generation.

The transaction supports APi’s push to increase the share of its revenue from inspection, service, and monitoring. Management said the purchase should help advance its longer-term goal of having 60% of revenue tied to those services.

APi president and CEO Russ Becker said, “CertaSite’s inspection-first business model aligns with our inspection-first flywheel strategy and is expected to contribute meaningfully to our long-term 60% business mix target. We look forward to partnering with our CertaSite teammates to achieve the opportunities created by this acquisition for both our organizations.”

CertaSite CEO Jeff Wyatt called the agreement a “transformative milestone,” noting the company has built a customer base centered on recurring inspections and service since 2018.

APG held cash and cash equivalents of $555 million as of September 30, 2025.

Outlook

With about a month left in the year, Russ Becker said the company is heading into 2026 with “strong momentum” and expects to meet its full-year targets.

He added that APi anticipates 2025 net revenues and adjusted EBITDA will come in at or above the midpoint of the October 30, 2025, guidance, $7,875 million in net revenues and $1,030 million in adjusted EBITDA.

APi also said it expects its net leverage ratio to finish the year below 2.0x.

APG Price Action: APi Group shares were up 3.12% at $38.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $39.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

