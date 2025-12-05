Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) on Friday acquired Foresight Diagnostics, a cancer diagnostics company, for $275 million upfront with an additional $175 million in earnouts tied to the achievement of revenue- and reimbursement-based milestones.

“This acquisition reinforces Natera’s position at the forefront of precision oncology,” said Steve Chapman, chief executive officer of Natera.

The company’s circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based MRD tests leverage its patented PhasED-Seq technology, targeting phased variants.

With this technology, Foresight has reported performance with LOD95 of 0.3 parts per million and detection below 0.1 ppm1.

The transaction combines Natera’s leading commercial and operational infrastructure for the delivery of personalized MRD testing with Foresight’s unique phased variant technology and leadership in lymphoma.

It builds on Natera’s broad intellectual property portfolio for tumor-informed and personalized MRD products, including in phased variants, and promises to accelerate MRD adoption in lymphoma and other solid tumor types.

The integration of phased variants into the Signatera platform will further differentiate and strengthen test performance across solid tumors. This enhanced version is available immediately for research use for biopharma and academic partners and is expected to be launched for clinical use in 2026.

Research Momentum in Lymphoma

The transaction builds on Foresight’s clinical research momentum in B-cell lymphomas, a large patient population with more than 75,000 new cases annually in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Foresight data provided the foundation for the inclusion of ctDNA MRD into the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Additionally, Foresight’s CLARITY MRD assay for lymphoma is being used in three prospective MRD-driven clinical trials informing treatment decisions for patients.

Portfolio Expansion and Future Applications

Foresight CLARITY joins Natera’s extensive MRD product portfolio and will continue to support clinical trials, translational research, and future applications.

“Foresight’s phased variant technology and leadership in lymphoma complement Natera’s strong capabilities in personalized MRD testing, improving the value we can deliver to patients, clinicians, biopharma partners, and the broader healthcare system,” Chapman added.

“Foresight’s mission has always been to improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide through innovative diagnostics,” said Jake Chabon, Ph.D., Foresight’s chief scientific officer and chief executive officer.

“As we join Natera, I’m deeply grateful to our employees, partners, and investors who have helped bring us to this moment. Together, we can realize this mission on a far greater scale, accelerating the pace of discovery across both hematologic and solid tumors.”

NTRA Price Action: Natera shares were down 0.08% at $241.85 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $243.73, according to Benzinga Pro data.

