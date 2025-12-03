Hims & Hers Snaps Up YourBio To Bring Pain-Free Blood Tests Home

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) on Wednesday agreed to acquire YourBio Health, Inc., a Boston-based provider of capillary whole blood sampling technology.

YourBio Health develops technologies designed to simplify the process and expand when, where, and how blood samples can be collected—including beyond traditional clinic settings.

Its TAP device, built on HALO technology, uses bladeless microneedles thinner than an eyelash to produce high-quality capillary blood samples in seconds, without the pain or complexity of traditional methods, like fingerstick or venipuncture.

Also Read: HIMS CEO Says ‘A Little Bit of Craziness’ Is The Secret To Building A Global Health Platform

“YourBio’s HALO and TAP technologies are ushering in some of the most significant scientific advancements in the blood collection space in decades,” said Michael Mina, Chief Scientific Officer at YourBio Health. “By using micro-needles thinner than an eyelash, these systems produce high-quality blood samples with essentially no discomfort.”

With this acquisition, Hims & Hers will bring advanced, pain-free blood sampling technology into its portfolio.

Michael Mina and Paul Owen will also join the Hims & Hers team. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026. Consideration is composed entirely of cash funded from Hims & Hers’ balance sheet.

In November, Hims & Hers Health launched Labs, a new way for customers to understand their overall health and identify ways to improve and maintain it.

Labs measures key markers over time and provides doctor-developed action plans.

With Labs, customers can partner with Hims & Hers for insights for better health in areas such as heart health, metabolism, hormones, inflammation, and stress.

Price Action: HIMS stock is down 0.97% at $35.96 at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock