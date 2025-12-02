The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) stock rose Tuesday after the healthcare operator revealed a series of new acquisitions across Colorado, Kansas, and Arizona.

The deals expand Ensign’s footprint in skilled nursing and strengthen its presence in several fast-growing regional markets.

The company completed multiple transactions effective Dec. 1, 2025, adding new facilities and real estate assets to its nationwide portfolio.

Ensign Adds New Facilities in Colorado

Ensign acquired the operations of The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood in Wheat Ridge and Edgewater Health and Rehabilitation in Lakewood. The two centers include 103 beds and 69 beds.

Both properties operate under long-term triple net leases with a third-party landlord.

Chief Executive Officer Barry Port said the acquisitions align with recent growth in the state. He added that Colorado continues to be a strong expansion market for the organization.

Dave Jorgensen, president of Endura Healthcare, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, praised the existing teams at both facilities and emphasized collaboration with residents and families.

Expansion Continues in Kansas

Ensign also secured the real estate and operations of Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 45-bed property was purchased by Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign’s captive real estate entity. An Ensign-affiliated operator now manages the facility under a long-term lease.

Port said the acquisition enhances Ensign’s Kansas portfolio and broadens available services in the region. Jorgensen, president of Gateway Healthcare, Ensign’s Kansas-based subsidiary, highlighted plans to work closely with caregivers to elevate post-acute care quality.

Arizona Facility Strengthens Existing Cluster

The company acquired the operations of Santa Rosa Care Center in Tucson. The 144-bed facility is run by an Ensign-affiliated operator under a long-term triple net lease.

Port described the location as a strong addition to a mature Arizona market. Christie Jones, a leader at Bandera Healthcare, Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary, said the team looks forward to uniting local expertise with Ensign’s service standards.

Growing National Footprint

Following the December acquisitions, Ensign now oversees 373 healthcare operations across 17 states.

That total includes 47 senior living locations. Subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 156 real estate assets. Port reaffirmed the company’s strategy to pursue both performing and distressed skilled nursing and senior living opportunities nationwide.

ENSG Price Action: Ensign Group shares were up 0.30% at $184.18 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

