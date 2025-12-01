Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Drift Higher After Netflix Submits New Offer

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares are seeing a slight bump in after-hours trading Monday following reports that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has submitted a mostly cash offer in a new round of bids.

What To Know: Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been exploring a sale, has received another group of bids from media giants, including Netflix, according to Bloomberg.

The report indicates that Netflix, as well as Paramount Skydance and Comcast, have been working on better offers for a partial or complete takeover of Warner Bros. Netflix is reportedly working on a bridge loan in the tens of billions of dollars. Warner Bros had a market cap of more than $59 billion as of Monday’s close.

Netflix and Comcast are only interested in buying Warner Bros. studios and the company’s HBO Max streaming offering, while Paramount has submitted a bid for a total takeover.

People familiar with the matter reportedly said the auction process could come to a close as soon as this week.

WBD Price Action: Warner Bros. Discovery shares were up 0.75% in extended trading on Monday, hovering around $24.05 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

