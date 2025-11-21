Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares rose Friday after the company announced it has acquired U.S.-based data firm RANGR Data.

The move deepens Accenture’s work with Palantir platforms and sharpens its pitch around AI-powered business transformation.

Accenture is buying RANGR Data, a certified Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) partner known for complex data programs. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RANGR focuses on helping operations-heavy clients turn fragmented data into real-time insights across supply chains, enterprise systems and analytics stacks.

The boutique firm adds about 40 specialists with hands-on experience in Palantir Foundry and AIP deployments. Its team includes strategists and developers who design, build and scale solutions directly with business leaders.

Accenture says the deal will accelerate “enterprise reinvention” projects for clients seeking faster, AI-driven decision-making.

RANGR’s consultants typically embed with customers to map use cases, architect platforms and deliver measurable outcomes.

Bryan Rich, global Palantir capability lead at Accenture, said, “RANGR joins Accenture’s global Palantir business as a key driver for commercial expansion in North America where our customers are laser focused on driving scaled transformation through AI.”

He highlighted RANGR’s strength in executive engagement and transformation roadmapping. RANGR works with companies across consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, telecom, healthcare and energy.

John Boehm, CEO and founder of RANGR, said, “At RANGR, we provide the clarity and tools needed to help operations-heavy businesses not just survive complexity—but thrive in it.” He said teaming with Accenture should help more organizations “unlock the power of their data.”

Aggressive AI Growth Strategy

Accenture framed the deal as another step in its ongoing AI investment campaign. The company recently bought Palantir specialist Decho, Salesforce-focused AI consultancy NeuraFlash and AI firm Halfspace.

Price Action: ACN shares were trading higher by 4.73% to $252.17 at last check Friday.

