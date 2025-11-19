Semrush Rockets As Adobe Moves To Buy It For $1.9 Billion In Cash

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) shares are rocketing on Wednesday after the company disclosed a deal to be acquired by Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) for a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion.

Details

The all-cash transaction, equating to $12.00 per share, is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Boards of Directors of both Adobe and Semrush have approved the transaction.

Notably, Adobe has secured voting commitments from Semrush's founders and other shareholders representing over 75% of Semrush's voting power.

Semrush combines over ten years of SEO expertise with advanced GEO capabilities to help brands increase visibility and reach.

In its latest quarter, Semrush's enterprise segment saw 33% year-over-year recurring revenue growth.

Management Commentary

“Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don’t embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue,” commented Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business.

“With Semrush, we’re unlocking GEO for marketers as a new growth channel alongside their SEO, driving more visibility, customer engagement and conversions across the ecosystem.”

As of Aug. 29, Adobe had cash and cash equivalents of around $5.0 billion.

SEMR Price Action: SEMrush Hldgs shares were up 74.41% at $11.79 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

