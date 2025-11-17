Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday agreed to acquire Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. for $3.05 billion in cash.

Halda is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimera (RIPTAC) platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, including prostate cancer.

The transaction is expected to close within the next few months.

The lead candidate, HLD-0915, is a clinical-stage therapy for prostate cancer.

“This acquisition further strengthens our deep oncology pipeline with an exciting lead asset in prostate cancer and a platform capable of treating multiple cancers and diseases beyond oncology, providing a potential mid- and long-term catalyst for growth,” said Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president, worldwide chairman, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson

The company expects dilution of 15 cents to adjusted earnings per share in 2026 due to short-term financing and a non-recurring charge related to equity awards for Halda employees upon closing.

Concurrently, on Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced new data from the Phase 3b APEX study showing that Tremfya continued to reduce both signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis and inhibit progression of structural damage at 48 weeks.

The data were presented at the Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit 2025.

At Week 24, Tremfya demonstrated two and a half times greater ability to inhibit joint structural damage versus placebo, with results consistent for patients with active psoriatic arthritis receiving Tremfya every four weeks (Q4W), or every eight weeks (Q8W).

Tremfya also showed continued clinically meaningful improvement in American College of Rheumatology response criteria (ACR50d) rates. ACR50 response rates increased from Week 24 to Week 48 in both the Q4W and Q8W dose groups.

Nearly half of patients in the placebo group that transitioned to Tremfya at Week 24 achieved ACR50 by Week 48.

The inhibition of structural joint damage was sustained through Week 48.

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson stock is up 1.90% at $199.58 at publication on Monday.

