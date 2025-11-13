Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is reportedly offloading its remaining stake in Covid-19 vaccine partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) .

It seeks an overnight block trade of about 4.55 million American depositary receipts, priced between $108 and $111.70 apiece, according to a Bloomberg report. The sale could fetch roughly $508 million at the top end.

Pfizer and BioNTech co-developed Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine that generated billions in global sales and government contracts during the pandemic.

Pfizer's equity stake in BioNTech stemmed from that partnership, and the companies continue to collaborate on updated vaccine formulations based on BioNTech's mRNA technology, Bloomberg reported.

BioNTech Performance

BioNTech reported sales of $1.78 billion (1.52 billion euros), compared to 1.24 billion euros a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion.

The increase was primarily driven by revenues related to BioNTech's collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) , which was recognized in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by lower sales volumes of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer's third-quarter sales fell 6% year over year to $16.65 billion, beating the consensus of $16.59 billion. The revenue reflected an operational decline of 7%.

The operational decrease was primarily driven by a year-over-year decline in COVID-19 product revenues, mainly due to lower infection rates.

It impacted Paxlovid demand, as well as a narrower vaccine recommendation for COVID-19 in the U.S. that reduced the eligible population for Comirnaty.

Earlier this week, Pfizer secured a $10 billion deal to acquire obesity drug developer Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) , beating out Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) after a heated bidding war.

Price Action: Pfizer shares were up 1.29% at $26.20 and BioNTech shares were down 6.37% at $104.59 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Marcus Krauss via Shutterstock