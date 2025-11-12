A.O. Smith Bolsters Water Heating Portfolio With Leonard Valve Deal

A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of LVC Holdco LLC, a Cranston, Rhode Island-based company, for $470 million.

Details

The all-cash transaction is valued at roughly $412 million after estimated tax benefits.

The company plans to finance it through a mix of cash on hand and committed debt.

Based on the present value of expected tax benefits, the purchase price implies an adjusted multiple of about 12 times projected 2026 EBITDA.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Management Commentary

“Leonard Valve’s and Heat-Timer’s products work seamlessly with our core water heating and boiler offerings, and this acquisition will allow us to deliver a more integrated, high-performance system through our established channels,” Steve Shafer, chief executive officer of A. O. Smith, stated.

Earnings Release

Last month, AOS reported third-quarter FY25 sales of $943 million, which missed the consensus of $946.5 million, while adjusted EPS of 94 cents exceeded the street view of 90 cents.

The company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.70–$3.85 from $3.70–$3.90, vs. the consensus of $3.84, and lowered sales guidance to $3.80 billion–$3.85 billion from $3.85 billion–$3.93 billion, compared with the consensus of $3.886 billion.

Price Action: AOS shares are up 0.84% at $66.34 at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock