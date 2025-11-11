Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), a global leader in motion and control technologies, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation for $9.25 billion in cash.

The move expands Parker's reach in life sciences, HVAC/R, in-plant, and industrial markets, creating one of the largest industrial filtration businesses worldwide.

Transaction Details and Financing

The cash-free, debt-free transaction will be financed through new debt and cash reserves and is expected to close within six to twelve months, pending regulatory approvals.

Also Read: Is the Market Bullish or Bearish on Parker Hannifin Corp?

Filtration Group, a U.S.-based affiliate of Madison Industries, provides proprietary filtration solutions for mission-critical, high-performance applications.

The company forecasts 2025 sales of $2 billion with a 23.5% adjusted EBITDA margin, and roughly 85% of its revenue coming from recurring aftermarket sales. Its 7,500-member workforce will broaden Parker's technical expertise and strengthen recurring revenue streams.

Leadership Commentary

Parker CEO Jenny Parmentier said the acquisition aligns with the company's strategy of investing in scalable, high-quality businesses. "The acquisition will create one of the largest global industrial filtration businesses," Parmentier said. "Filtration Group's complementary capabilities and strong aftermarket presence enhance our ability to serve customers globally."

Jon Pratt, CEO of Filtration Group, stated that the merger would enhance both firms' ability to deliver advanced filtration solutions across key industries.

Synergies and Financial Impact

Parker expects to achieve approximately $220 million in annual cost synergies by year three, leveraging efficiencies under its "Win Strategy." The deal is projected to enhance organic growth, margins, and cash flow, with a high single-digit return on invested capital by year five.

Together, Parker's aerospace strength and growing filtration operations reinforce its push for sustainable, profitable expansion across industrial and high-tech markets.

Recent Financial Performance

The deal follows record fiscal first-quarter 2026 results, as Parker reported $5.08 billion in sales, beating estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker Hannifin ended the fiscal quarter with $473 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $29.60–$30.40 and lifted its revenue forecast to as high as $21.24 billion.

Price Action: PH shares are trading 1.67% higher at $854.63 at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock