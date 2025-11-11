RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a leading U.S. provider of diagnostic imaging and digital health solutions, announced Tuesday that it has acquired CIMAR UK, a cloud-native healthcare image management company.

The acquisition will integrate CIMAR into DeepHealth, RadNet's digital health subsidiary, enhancing AI-powered informatics, improving data interoperability, and streamlining imaging-based care across global healthcare systems..

The move strengthens RadNet's position in connected medical imaging and expands its digital footprint in the UK and Europe.

Also Read: Labcorp Positioned For Gradual Upside With Resilient Margins And Dividend Support

By combining DeepHealth's AI-driven tools with CIMAR's interoperability platform, the company aims to improve diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency for hospitals and clinicians.

Kees Wesdorp, CEO and President of RadNet's Digital Health division, stated that the acquisition addresses the mounting pressure on radiologists who face outdated and disconnected tools.

He emphasized that merging CIMAR's technology with DeepHealth's informatics systems will enable faster and more accurate diagnoses, as well as streamline care delivery.

CIMAR's UK Market Scale

CIMAR's infrastructure currently supports more than half of the National Health Service Trusts and around 80% of the UK's private hospitals.

Its vendor-neutral platform facilitates efficient image sharing and coordination across healthcare providers. Integrating this system with DeepHealth's AI applications will enhance connected care for patients throughout the region.

Leadership Commentary

CIMAR CEO Howard Jenkinson described the merger as a "pivotal moment," emphasizing its potential to deliver more seamless and connected imaging experiences.

With DeepHealth's technology and RadNet's financial momentum, the company plans to expand AI-driven screening and diagnostic programs across Europe, advancing its goal of more efficient and accessible image-based care.

RadNet Q3 Results And 2025 Outlook

RadNet's latest quarterly report showed Q3 sales of $522.9 million, surpassing the $494.4 million estimate, though its adjusted EPS of 20 cents fell slightly short of the 22 cents estimate.

The company also raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $1.985–$2.025 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.93–$1.99 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.973 billion. The strong performance underscores RadNet's continued expansion in AI and digital health.

Price Action: RDNT shares were trading higher by 1.46% to $82.03 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock