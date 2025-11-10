Rumble Advances Bid To Acquire Northern Data To Boost Cloud Computing Capabilities

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) has finalized an acquisition deal with Germany’s Northern Data AG (OTC:NDTAF) that will significantly enhance its cloud computing capabilities.

Acquisition Of Northern Data, Tether Advertising Commitment

According to the agreement, Rumble will exchange 2.0281 of its Class A shares for each Northern Data share. If all shares are tendered, Northern Data shareholders will own about 30.4% of the merged company.

The deal will add roughly 22,400 Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs to Rumble's technology assets—comprising 20,400 H100s and 2,000 H200s—along with four company-owned data centers and multiple co-located facilities across Europe and the U.S.

In another announcement on Monday, Rumble agreed on a $100 million advertising commitment with Tether, representing $50 million per year over a two-year period, beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

"Northern Data. Tether. Rumble. This is how we build the AI ecosystem for the future, from the ground up," said Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Rumble’s Strategic Collaborations

The acquisition comes on the heels of Rumble’s announcement of a subscription bundle with Perplexity in October, offering both Rumble Premium and Perplexity Pro for $19.99 per month to users who subscribe before year-end, following their recent partnership aimed at improving content discovery.

Notably, Rumble had confirmed interest in an all-stock exchange offer to acquire Northern Data AG in August after its second-quarter results reported a net loss of $30.2 million (12 cents per share), missing forecasts for a 7-cent loss. Revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $25.08 million, falling short of the $26.78 million estimate, while adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $20.5 million from $28.7 million.



In February, Rumble announced a $775 million strategic investment from Tether, sparking a growing partnership that includes developing the Rumble Wallet and collaborating on Northern Data's exchange offer. The deal marks a major milestone in Rumble's push to build a "Freedom-First" tech ecosystem centered on privacy, independence, and resilience.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Rumble has a weak price trend over the short, medium and long term. Its momentum ranking was poor at the 15th percentile. Check the detailed report here.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Rumble stock declined 52.50%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

