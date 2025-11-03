Vertiv Holdings Acquires PurgeRite In $1B Deal To Expand Liquid Cooling Solutions

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares are trading higher premarket on Monday after the company disclosed the acquisition of Purge Rite Intermediate.

The acquisition consideration is roughly $1.0 billion in cash, plus up to $250 million additional consideration tied to 2026 performance metrics.

Details

The acquisition values PurgeRite at around 10x expected 2026 EBITDA, including anticipated cost synergies, with the multiple potentially lower if the earn-out is paid.

The deal is expected to finalize in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

Post-closure, PurgeRite's services will integrate with Vertiv's existing liquid-cooling offerings.

The deal is expected to be margin accretive to Vertiv's Services business.

The buyout will enhance its thermal management offerings, reinforcing its position in next-generation liquid cooling solutions, including for AI data centers.

Management Commentary

Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv, said, “PurgeRite’s specialized services and engineering excellence are expected to complement our existing portfolio and strengthen our ability to support high-density computing and AI applications where efficient thermal management is critical to performance and reliability.”

”This transaction aligns with our priority of deploying capital towards strategic acquisitions that strengthen and expand our leadership across the critical digital infrastructure ecosystem.”

Price Action: VRT shares are up 1.55% at $195.84 premarket at the last check on Monday.

