ACI Worldwide Expands Open Banking Capabilities With Payment Components Acquisition

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced Monday that it has acquired Greece-based fintech firm Payment Components to strengthen its cloud-native payments platform, ACI Connetic.

The deal expands ACI's ability to deliver faster, more secure digital payments through advanced Open Banking and AI-powered financial messaging technologies.

Founded in 2014, Payment Components develops software for API management and financial messaging that helps banks streamline account-to-account transactions and adopt localized payment schemes more efficiently.

Also Read: Analyst Sees Strategic Moves Driving Riot Platforms' HPC Expansion And Profitability

The acquisition includes the company's technology, intellectual property, and staff.

The integration of Payment Components' technology into ACI Connetic is expected to accelerate ACI's product roadmap.

By combining A2A payment capabilities, card processing, and AI-driven fraud prevention under a single modular architecture, ACI aims to simplify payment operations for financial institutions worldwide.

Payment Components currently serves 65 banks across 25 countries.

Sotiris Nossis, CEO and founder of Payment Components, said the acquisition marks "an exciting milestone" and reinforces the firm's mission to help financial institutions adopt reliable, modern payment solutions. Both companies expect the collaboration to expand ACI's global leadership in payments infrastructure.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ACI said the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its financial results.

ACIW Price Action: ACI Worldwide shares were down 1.18% at $47.07 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Cherdchai101 via Shutterstock