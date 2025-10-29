Thermo Fisher To Acquire Clario Holdings For $8.875 Billion, Expands Digital Pharma Capabilities

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company inked a deal to acquire Clario Holdings for $8.875 billion in cash, plus potential future earnout and other performance-based payments.

The Details

Notably, Clario centralizes clinical trial endpoint data from devices, sites and patients, allowing pharma and biotech companies to digitally collect, manage, and analyze evidence across all phases of drug development, supporting faster and more confident trial decisions.

Its platform has contributed to roughly 70% of FDA drug approvals over the past decade.

Notably, Clario is projected to generate around $1.25 billion in revenue for 2025.

The acquisition enhances Thermo Fisher's digital and data capabilities, leveraging AI to accelerate clinical research, improve data insights and boost efficiency in drug development, helping pharma and biotech customers bring therapies to patients faster and maximize R&D returns.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Along with the initial cash payment at closing, Thermo Fisher will pay $125 million in January 2027 and up to $400 million in performance-based earnouts tied to 2026–2027 results.

Synergies

The company expects the deal to be immediately accretive, adding 45 cents per share to adjusted EPS in the first year after closing and around $175 million to adjusted operating income by year five following close.

The company also expects the business to grow in the high single-digits and $175 million in synergies by year five.

Recent Earnings Release

Last week, Thermo Fisher reported third-quarter 2025 sales of $11.12 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.91 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.79, beating the street view of $5.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific expects 2025 sales of $44.1 billion-$44.5 billion, up from prior guidance of $43.6 billion-$44.2 billion and higher than the consensus of $43.99 billion.

The company sees its annual profit per share of $22.60-$22.86 compared to prior guidance of $22.22-$22.84 per share and a consensus of $22.50.

TMO Price Action: Thermo Fisher shares are up 2.40% at $571.15 at publication on Wednesday.

