CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday after the company inked a deal to be acquired by NEC Corporation (OTC:NIPNF) for $2.9 billion in cash.

Details

The deal is priced at $80.70, which represents a premium of 17.38% relative to CSG’s closing price of $68.75 on October 28, 2025, and a 23.07% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of CSG common stock.

Both companies’ boards approved the agreement and the transaction is projected to close in 2026, subject to standard conditions.

Also Read: 4 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Strong Dividends

Benefits

The transaction strategically aligns with NEC’s subsidiary Netcracker’s BSS/OSS expertise and global footprint.

The deal combines complementary digital transformation software and services, immediately expanding NEC’s SaaS portfolio, customer base, and global reach.

Integrating CSG’s robust SaaS portfolio with NEC and Netcracker delivers significant value through a diversified product set, allowing NEC to offer competitive solutions to global communication providers and leading brands across high-growth sectors.

Upcoming Earnings Release

Following the announcement of its definitive acquisition agreement with NEC, CSG has canceled its third-quarter of 2025 earnings results call (originally set for November 5, 2025).

Price Action: CSGS shares were trading higher by 14.18% to $78.50 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by PeopleImages via Shutterstock