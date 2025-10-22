CGI Poland To Add 460-Plus Comarch Polska Staff After Deal

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) on Wednesday announced a conditional agreement for its Polish subsidiary to acquire Comarch Polska SA, a unit of Comarch SA.

• Get the details about GIB stock here.

The deal, subject to regulatory clearance and closing conditions, strengthens CGI’s European public-sector footprint.

CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants (Polska) will integrate over 460 professionals from Comarch Polska upon completion.

Also Read: Trump Wanted Clean Energy Dead—It’s Crushing Nvidia And AI Instead

This expansion will lift CGI’s workforce in Poland and the Baltic region to about 1,500 experts.

François Boulanger, president and CEO of CGI, said the move reflects the company’s entrepreneurial roots and client-focused innovation.

“CGI and Comarch Polska share entrepreneurial roots, with both companies founded to deliver on the promise of technological innovation and built through close collaboration with clients,” he said.

The acquisition, he added, will strengthen CGI’s public sector capabilities and accelerate its growth in one of Europe’s most digitally mature markets.

Expanding Public Sector Strength

Since 1993, Comarch Polska provided IT solutions for the public administration sector. This includes ERP platforms, digital process tools and managed technology services.

The merger will enable CGI to roll out its proprietary digital solutions across Poland. It will also leverage combined expertise to support agencies in health, agriculture and social security.

Jarosław Mikos, CEO of Comarch SA, said: “The acquisition of Comarch Polska by CGI demonstrates that the solutions developed by Comarch are not only innovative but also competitive on international markets.”

He noted this milestone highlights Comarch’s technology maturity and the efficiency of its partnership-driven business model.

Mikos added other divisions will focus on innovation and strengthening long-term client value.

Regional Expansion Strategy

Senior Vice-President Bartłomiej Nieścierowicz, who leads CGI in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said the acquisition will boost CGI's ability to deliver integrated digital transformation across priority public missions.

He added that it strengthens the firm's capacity to serve government agencies more effectively.

“Through our acquisition of Comarch Polska SA, we will deliver comprehensive digital and business transformation offerings for social security, health and agricultural agencies,” he said, adding that CGI’s AI capabilities will improve the efficiency of government operations.

Tomasz Matysik, director of the Public Sector at Comarch, said the combination opens global opportunities for employees and clients. “Joining CGI opens up new growth opportunities, allowing us to strengthen our services and deliver even greater value to our clients,” he said.

GIB Price Action: CGI shares are trading up 0.023% to $87.29 at publication on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: PeopleImages via Shutterstock