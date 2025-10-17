Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) announced on Friday that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire equity interests in Alphalion Holding Limited.

The deal covers 100% of Alphalion's equity and is subject to due diligence, final agreement, and customary closing conditions.

Taoping said the proposed acquisition marks a key step in its strategic expansion of an AI-driven digital ecosystem. The terms, including purchase price and payment method, will be finalized after due diligence.

The Letter of Intent will expire if the transaction is not completed by October 31, 2026.

The transaction is expected to enhance the company's technological infrastructure, expand its proprietary hardware portfolio, and accelerate the use of AI in real-world industrial applications.

Alphalion Holding is a technology group with more than 60 core patents, operating across embodied robotics, AI servers, and composite new materials. The company has evolved from its roots in China's high-end manufacturing sector into a diversified technology conglomerate.

Management Commentary

Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said, “As use cases around AI continue to rapidly expand, our proposed acquisition of Alphalion Holding marks another important strategic step in expanding Taoping’s addressable market, strengthening our solutions portfolio and accelerating growth.”

"We are focused on closely aligning with global technology trends to leverage our position as a next-generation digital-economy pioneer. Through this acquisition, we aim to meaningfully strengthen our AI-robotics footprint, enhance operational synergies, and create greater long-term value for our shareholders,” Lin added.

Taoping had cash and cash equivalents of $2.17 million as of June 30, 2025.

Price Action: TAOP shares were trading lower by 17.08% to $2.355 at last check Friday.

