Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were trading lower on Thursday after the company announced it had agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, Del Taco Holdings, to Yadav Enterprises in a cash deal.

The company said Yadav Enterprises will acquire Del Taco Holdings for $115 million in cash, with the transaction expected to close by January 2026.

The company plans to use the net proceeds, after taxes and transaction costs, to reduce debt within its securitization structure, including partial repayment of its Series 2019-1 4.476% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II.

Jack In The Box had a cash and restricted cash balance of $68.1 million at the end of the third quarter.

The sale aligns with the company’s “Jack on Track” plan announced in April, aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and shifting Jack In The Box back to a simpler, asset-light business model.

Lance Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Jack In The Box, said, “This divestiture is an important step in returning to simplicity, and we look forward to focusing on our core Jack In The Box brand. After a robust process, we are confident we have entered into a transaction with the right steward for Del Taco in its next chapter of evolution. We wish Del Taco success as they enter this next chapter.”

The company said it plans to provide fiscal 2026 guidance and update other elements of its “Jack on Track” plan when it reports earnings on November 19, 2025.

Price Action: JACK shares were trading lower by 9.10% to $17.53 at last check Thursday.

