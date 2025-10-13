Astronics Corp. (NASDAQ:ATRO), a supplier of advanced aerospace and defense technologies, has acquired Bühler Motor Aviation (BMA) from Bühler Motor Group in an all-cash deal to expand its aircraft seat motion control systems portfolio.

BMA, based in Uhldingen-Mühlhofen, Germany, produces aircraft seat actuation systems, including actuators, electronics, control panels, lighting, and pneumatic systems. The deal is part of Astronics' plan to strengthen its cabin technology and motion control business.

Peter Gundermann, Astronics' president and CEO, said BMA brings valuable engineering expertise and customer relationships that align with the company's long-term goals. "BMA is an ideal tuck-in to complement our current aircraft seat actuation solutions and brings additional engineering expertise, innovative technologies, and strong customer relationships," he said.

Gundermann added that BMA will work with Astronics' PGA subsidiary to deliver next-generation comfort and control solutions for airlines.

Astronics expects BMA to generate about $22 million in annual revenue by 2026. The acquisition supports the company's focus on enhancing motion control and cabin automation as airlines modernize seating and in-flight comfort systems.

ATRO held cash and cash equivalents of $13.46 million at the end of the second quarter.

The deal follows Astronics' convertible notes offering that raised $225 million, bolstering its balance sheet and enabling further investment in high-growth aerospace segments.

Price Action: ATRO shares were trading higher by 1.00% to $46.43 premarket at last check Monday.

