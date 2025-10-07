NUBURU Inc. (NYSE:BURU) shares surged on Tuesday after the company announced that its defense subsidiary will acquire Orbit S.r.l., an Italian software firm specializing in operational resilience and crisis management for mission-critical organizations.

The deal marks a strategic shift for NUBURU as it extends beyond laser and vehicle systems into software-driven defense readiness and infrastructure resilience.

The two-phase acquisition strengthens NUBURU’s efforts to fuse its high-performance laser technology with advanced defense software, creating a unified system for mission assurance and operational resilience.

The integration is expected to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the rapidly expanding defense technology market.

Deal Terms and Strategic Rationale

Under the agreement, Nuburu Defense LLC will invest up to $5 million in Orbit over three years for an initial 10.7% stake, and then acquire the remaining equity at a valuation of $12.5 million by late 2026.

The transaction includes a $2.4 million cash advance, partially offset by a $1.35 million NUBURU receivable, with the balance to be paid in company stock, subject to shareholder approval.

“This binding agreement is a pivotal step in our evolution,” said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. “Orbit’s software perfectly complements our defense hardware portfolio, allowing us to offer comprehensive, interoperable systems that protect mission-critical assets and enhance operational readiness.”

“Orbit’s proven technology directly supports the operational readiness and resilience goals of allied defense organizations,” said Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense. “Together, we’re combining defense-grade hardware and software into a unified platform built for the future of mission assurance.”

Financial Outlook

Based on its business plan and independent analysis, Orbit projects strong revenue growth over the next three years, $3.22 million by 2026, $10.75 million by 2027, and $19.29 million by 2028.

Defense Focus and Market Expansion

The acquisition positions NUBURU to tap into the $3 billion global market for operational resilience and crisis management across NATO, U.S., and EU defense agencies.

The company said the deal will expand its Defense & Security Hub, providing new growth avenues through software-as-a-service models and digital infrastructure solutions.

Once finalized, Nuburu Defense will have exclusive worldwide distribution rights for Orbit’s technology in defense and mission-critical sectors.

Price Action: BURU shares were trading 37.26% higher at $0.35 at last check Tuesday.

