Mobix Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) outlined an aggressive mergers and acquisitions strategy designed to fuel growth in fiscal 2026. The Irvine, California-based semiconductor firm, which supplies connectivity technologies for aerospace, defense, and 5G markets, said the plan will expand its reach and add new revenue streams.

The company has secured more than $100 million through a shelf registration and an equity line of credit to support its efforts. That leadership views the available capital as an opportunity to move quickly on acquisitions in industries undergoing rapid change.

Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer, said Mobix Labs is prepared to act decisively on opportunities that could strengthen its market position. “Mobix Labs is going on offense with a focused acquisition program designed to strengthen our market position and accelerate growth,” he said, noting that the company’s goal is to create long-term value for shareholders.

Sansone pointed to defense modernization, aerospace development, and wireless expansion as major drivers for the strategy. He described the timing as an opportunity to consolidate and build leadership in sectors shaping the future economy.

On Thursday, Mobix Labs announced it delivered more than 50% revenue growth in fiscal 2025, calling it a breakout year. The company attributed the surge to strong demand for its connectivity and semiconductor products, driven by record performance.

With both fresh capital and a disciplined M&A program, Mobix Labs stated that it is well-positioned to capture opportunities in key growth markets.

Price Action: MOBX shares were trading 5.82% higher at $0.9504 premarket at last check Friday.

