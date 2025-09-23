Why Hitachi Just Bought This AI Firm

Hitachi Ltd. HTHIY said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire German data and artificial intelligence consulting firm Synvert through its U.S. subsidiary GlobalLogic Inc. from Maxburg, a private equity fund focused on founder-led technology companies in German-speaking markets.

Hitachi said the acquisition will support the rollout of its HMAX solution suite, which uses agentic and physical AI to enhance operational autonomy and business model innovation.

Synvert’s operations in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and the Middle East are also expected to help expand the platform in collaboration with Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy.

Synvert provides consulting in AI-driven business design, data access and governance, integration and operations. It has more than 200 clients and partners with technology providers such as Databricks and Snowflake Inc. SNOW, as well as major cloud platforms including Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN AWS, Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud.

The company said Synvert’s 550 specialists in data governance, platform engineering and analytics will strengthen its ability to build the data infrastructure needed for autonomous agents and real-time decision systems.

The company added that combining Synvert’s consulting expertise with GlobalLogic’s VelocityAI platform will expand its reach across the enterprise data lifecycle and accelerate delivery of scalable, production-ready AI solutions.

The financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fiscal year ending March 2026. Hitachi had cash and cash equivalents of 1,242.24 billion yen (approximately $8.40 billion) as of June 30, 2025.

Jun Abe, Executive Vice President of Hitachi, Ltd., General Manager of the Digital Systems & Services Division, said, “By integrating Synvert’s outstanding data analytics and consulting capabilities with GlobalLogic’s digital engineering expertise, we will enhance competitiveness through Agentic AI and accelerate HMAX deployment. We aim to deliver digital value to all and realize a safe, secure, and sustainable Harmonized Society.”

“Once the acquisition is completed, we expect to rapidly deliver innovation through end-to-end development of data-driven AI services, and accelerate efforts in Agentic and Physical AI,” stated Srini Shankar, President and CEO, GlobalLogic.

Price Action: HTHIY shares were trading lower by 2.97% to $26.24 at last check Tuesday.

