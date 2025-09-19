Newmont Walks Away From Orla With $900 Million Cash Boost

Newmont Corp. NEM NGT said it has sold its entire stake in Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, raising nearly $900 million in after-tax proceeds.

The miner disposed of 43 million shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange at US$10.14 each, or C$14.00, for gross proceeds of $439 million.

The sale eliminated Newmont's 13.3% ownership in Orla. The company said the move is part of its plan to redirect cash toward capital allocation priorities.

"Today's announcement demonstrates Newmont’s ongoing commitment to streamlining our equity portfolio and unlocks significant cash to support Newmont’s capital allocation priorities," said Tom Palmer, Newmont CEO. He added that Newmont valued its partnership with Orla through projects such as Camino Rojo and Musselwhite.

Jason Simpson, Orla's president and CEO, said the company's growth has been partly built on assets once owned by Newmont. "We are grateful for the confidence placed in us to advance these projects responsibly and to unlock their full potential," he said.

The deal highlights Newmont's strategy of focusing on efficiency while rewarding shareholders. The company stood out in 2025 for its strong gold performance, with Newmont's Midas touch underscoring its significant outperformance against broader equity benchmarks this year.

The mining sector continues to attract investor attention amid inflation and currency swings. Peers such as Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM remain key players, while funds like the VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX and the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF PICK offer diversified exposure to the industry.

Price Action: At the last check on Friday, NEM shares were trading higher by 0.36% at 478.60. ORLA traded lower by 5.24% at $10.49 premarket.

