August 15, 2025 6:25 AM 2 min read

WeRide Lands Grab Investment To Speed Robotaxi Rollout In Southeast Asia

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

WeRide WRD stock gained on Friday after it announced that Grab GRAB will take a strategic equity stake as part of a deeper partnership to speed up the deployment and commercialization of Level 4 Robotaxis and shuttles across Southeast Asia.

The deal, expected to close by mid-2026, supports WeRide’s plan to expand its autonomous vehicle fleet and advance AI-driven mobility in the region.

Under the agreement, WeRide will integrate its autonomous driving technology into Grab’s fleet management, vehicle matching, and routing systems to boost service quality, safety, and operational efficiency.

Also Read: Singapore’s Grab Eyes $2 Billion Loan To Finance $7 Billion GoTo Deal

Both companies will also train and upskill driver-partners and local communities for high-value careers in the AV industry.

The partnership outlines a scalable framework for optimizing dispatch and routing, maximizing vehicle uptime, ensuring safety through local traffic training, enabling remote monitoring, and providing rapid customer support.

It builds on their March 2025 MoU to explore AV feasibility, market potential, and job creation, combining WeRide’s technical expertise with Grab’s regional scale to roll out thousands of Robotaxis in line with local regulations and market readiness.

WeRide stock plunged 32% year-to-date, weighed down by at least three consecutive quarters of losses.

Meanwhile, WeRide expanded its Robotaxi service with Uber Technologies UBER in Abu Dhabi, adding Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands to its network in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre. The rollout now covers half of the city’s urban core and is expected to double ride volumes.

Since December 2024, WeRide has tripled its Abu Dhabi fleet and plans to scale to hundreds of vehicles this year, extending into Khalifa City, Masdar City, and more downtown districts. The fleet uses WeRide’s mass-produced GXR autonomous vehicles, designed for commercial use, with each completing dozens of trips daily.

Price Actions: WRD shares are trading higher by 3.21% to $9.96 premarket at last check Friday. GRAB is down 0.19%.

