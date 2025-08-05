OpenAI, Palo Alto, SoftBank Deals Power $2.6 Trillion Global M&A Boom—Biggest Since 2021 Pandemic Peak

Global dealmaking surged to $2.6 trillion through August, marking the highest seven-month total since 2021’s pandemic-era peak. Artificial intelligence-driven transactions and corporate growth strategies overcame tariff uncertainties to fuel the strongest merger activity in three years.

Mega Deals Drive Volume Surge Despite Fewer Transactions

Deal value jumped 28% year-over-year while transaction count dropped 16%, according to Dealogic data. U.S. megadeals exceeding $10 billion powered the surge, including OpenAI‘s $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY, and major technology acquisitions involving Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW.

AI Infrastructure Fuels Technology Sector Leadership

Technology deals captured $478 billion in volume, representing 24% of global activity. OpenAI’s massive funding round and Scale AI‘s $14.3 billion investment from Meta Platforms Inc. META highlight AI’s market dominance. Salesforce Inc. CRM agreed to pay $9.3 billion for Informatica to enhance data ingestion capabilities for large language models.

Financial services ranked second with government-led Chinese bank recapitalizations, including $22.7 billion in Bank of China placements.

Corporate Confidence Rebounds After Initial Tariff Pause

Early Trump administration tariff announcements initially stalled mid-market deals valued between $200 million and $1 billion. Deal volume in this segment declined 3.2% as companies reassessed financial models.

“Many mid-cap, smaller companies have paused dealmaking due to this uncertainty,” said Liz Crego, PwC’s deals leader. However, mega deals proved resilient due to long-term strategic rationale.

Regional Growth Led by Asia-Pacific Surge

North America captured nearly half of global volume at $970 billion, rising 11% year-over-year. Asia-Pacific posted the strongest growth, surging 97% to $572 billion, driven by Japanese cross-shareholding unwinds and Chinese bank capitalizations.

Deal count reached a two-decade low of 16,663 transactions through June, down 16% from 2024. However, 33 deals exceeded $10 billion, marking the strongest half since late 2020.

