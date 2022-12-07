Turkey's MNG Airlines To Go Public Through SPAC Merger

- MNG Airlines, a logistics and transport company, is going public through a merger with a blank-check company Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp GFX.
- Turkey's MNG Airlines will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol "MNGA."
- The transaction is expected to have a pro-forma enterprise value of $676 million.
- Makram Azar, CEO of Golden Falcon, commented, "We screened over 500 companies and conducted in-depth due diligence on many companies and our process resulted in identifying a company that offers the market a differentiated, high-quality business."
- As a public company, MNG is expected to gain increased financial flexibility, and unlock new growth avenues and maximize value creation.
- MNG Airlines services over 15,000 corporate customers across 41 countries through over 3,500 flights per year.
- The company's last twelve months (LTM) revenue grew by 39% year over year to $353 million.
- The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
- Scott Freidheim, Chairman of Golden Falcon, added, "We're delighted to bring this differentiated investment opportunity to our investors as we believe MNGA meets the attributes we laid out as key business combination criteria."
- Price Action: GFX shares closed at $10.04 on Tuesday.
