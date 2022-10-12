KnowBe4 Stock Is Trading Higher: Here's Why

KnowBe4 Inc KNBE shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

KnowBe4 has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, KnowBe4 shareholders will receive $24.90 per share in cash.

"KnowBe4 has a strong record of performance, as evidenced by our market-leading platform and global customer base. Under Vista's ownership, we will have access to additional resources and support, which will help us achieve our goals and deliver enhanced value to our customers," said Stu Sjouwerman, founder, chairman and CEO of KnowBe4.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Vista intends to finance the transaction through a combination of debt and equity financing.

KnowBe4 operates the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

KNBE Price Action: KnowBe4 has a 52-week high of $26 and a 52-week low of $13.78.

The stock was up 12.5% at $24.28 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay.