French Retailer Casino Plans To Sell Its Energy Unit

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
  • French retailer Casino Group or Casino Guichard Perrachon SACGUSY has launched a process to sell its energy subsidiary GreenYellow.
  • Energy giant TotalEnergies SE TTE and power company ENGIE SA ENGIY were in the fray to acquire GreenYellow, valued at about $1.56 billion, Reuters reported.
  • GreenYellow had raised about €200 million in February to support future growth.
  • Casino targets to close the transaction by 2022 end.
  • Price Action: TTE shares closed higher by 3.50% at $53.50 on Friday.

