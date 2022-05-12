QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Worksport Acquires New York Manufacturing Facility For $8M

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 1:51 PM | 1 min read
  • Worksport Ltd WKSP subsidiary WKSP NY has acquired a manufacturing facility in New York for $8.125 million.
  • The facility is 152,847 square feet and features a 17,229-square foot Automated Storage & Retrieval System.
  • The company plans to manufacture its line-up of products in the new facility, including its solar cover, SOLIS, primarily constructed of aluminum components.
  • The acquisition was completed with a purchase and sale agreement between the company and J&M Distributing on May 6, 2022.
  • Worksport funded the deal with cash and a loan agreement with Northeast Bank for $5.3 million.
  • Worksport held $28.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $1.85 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny Stocks