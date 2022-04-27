Acutus Medical Stock Soars On Debt Refinancing, Divestiture Of Left-Heart Access Portfolio

by

Acutus Medical Inc AFIB shares are skyrocketing on a commitment letter from Deerfield Management Company to refinance its existing debt with a new longer-term credit facility.

The Company has also agreed to sell its left-heart access portfolio to Medtronic plc MDT .

. The combination of these two transactions, taken together with the Company’s recently completed restructuring, will result in a comprehensive recapitalization of the business to fund the Company’s strategic growth priorities.

The existing debt facility, which has a maturity date of May 20, 2024, will be replaced with a new debt facility with Deerfield will include $35 million with a maturity date of five years.

The Company expects to issue warrants to purchase common stock to Deerfield in connection with the refinancing.

The sale of the left-heart access portfolio includes the AcQCross line of sheath-compatible septal crossing devices, AcQGuide MINI integrated crossing device & sheath, AcQGuide FLEX steerable introducer with integrated transseptal dilator & needle, and AcQGuide VUE steerable sheath.

Medtronic will make an upfront cash payment to Acutus of $50 million.

Price Action: AFIB shares are up 58.50% at $1.27 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

