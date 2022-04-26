QQQ
Why Are Jiuzi Holdings Shares Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 2:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Jiuzi Holdings Inc JZXN subsidiary Hangzhou Jiuyao entered into an equity acquisition agreement to acquire 72.05% equity interest in an automobile sales service shop operator, Huizhou Jiwo Automobile sales service Co Ltd. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The equity is acquired from Guangdong Huarui, a subsidiary of China automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd GELYY
  • Under the agreement, Hangzhou Jiuyao will acquire 72.05% equity interest in Huizhou Jiwo Automobile and will make an investment in the registered capital upon completion of the deal.
  • Huizhou Jiwo Automobile is the sole authorized dealer for Geometry EVs in Huizhou city, Guangdong province.
  • Jiuzi held $7.37 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: JZXN shares are trading higher by 25.9% at $1.66 on the last check Tuesday.

