GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Completes Acquisition Of Transact Europe

Transact Europe has highly sought-after licensing, including principal level membership of Visa, worldwide membership of Mastercard, and principal membership of China UnionPay

GreenBox’s acquisition provides a fertile foundation for its stablecoin project, coyni

Clients of GreenBox will now have easy access to the tools they need to take their business across borders

GreenBox POS GBOX, an emerging FinTech company experiencing rapid industry growth, recently announced that it completed the rigorous regulatory process required in the acquisition of Transact Europe Holdings – an acquisition valued at approximately $28 million, substantiated by the value of Transact Europe’s business volume, strategic licensing, systems, and personnel (https://ccw.fm/edBUU).

Transact Europe EAD (“TEU”) is an EU-regulated electronic money institution headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria. TEU has an assortment of highly sought-after licenses, including principal level membership of Visa, worldwide membership of Mastercard, and principal membership of…

