Twitter Inc. TWTR CEO Parag Agrawal, addressing employees in a meeting on Thursday evening, said the social media company stood "for way more than one human, any human," according to a Reuters report.

The meeting was held to discuss Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's offer to purchase all shares in the company that he already doesn't own.

Agrawal reportedly told employees that the company was not "held hostage" by the news of Musk's buyout offer. He further said, "we as employees control what happens," according to Reuters, adding that the board was still reviewing Musk's offer.

The Twitter CEO also reportedly said he considered it important that "people who are critical of our service, their voice is something that we must emphasize so that we can learn and get better."

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.68% lower at $45.08 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

