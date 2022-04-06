Charles River Buys Contract Vivarium Research Services Firm In $295M Deal

Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL has acquired Explora BioLabs Holdings Inc, a provider of contract vivarium research services, for $295 million.

California-based Explora BioLabs operates more than 15 preclinical vivarium facilities, offering turnkey rental space in Southern California, San Francisco, and Boston-Cambridge biohubs, with a planned expansion in Seattle in 2022.

With over 100 employees, it also offers contract vivarium management, staffing, and regulatory solutions to manage clients' research sites.

The acquisition of Explora BioLabs complements and expands the Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL) operation, which is part of Charles River's Insourcing Solutions business.

CRADL provides full-service, turnkey vivarium rental space.

The combined Explora BioLabs and CRADL operation will include at least 25 vivarium facilities by 2022, providing over 300,000 square feet of turnkey rental capacity.

Explora BioLabs has become part of the company's Research Models and Services segment.

Explora BioLabs had annual revenue of approximately $38 million in 2021.

Charles River expects the transaction to be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS beginning in 2023.

The company held cash and equivalents of $246.3 million as of December 25, 2021.

Price Action: CRL shares are down 1.87% at $283.25 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.