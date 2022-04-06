QQQ
Charles River Buys Contract Vivarium Research Services Firm In $295M Deal

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 12:41 PM | 1 min read

Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL has acquired Explora BioLabs Holdings Inc, a provider of contract vivarium research services, for $295 million.

  • California-based Explora BioLabs operates more than 15 preclinical vivarium facilities, offering turnkey rental space in Southern California, San Francisco, and Boston-Cambridge biohubs, with a planned expansion in Seattle in 2022. 
  • With over 100 employees, it also offers contract vivarium management, staffing, and regulatory solutions to manage clients' research sites.
  • The acquisition of Explora BioLabs complements and expands the Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL) operation, which is part of Charles River's Insourcing Solutions business. 
  • CRADL provides full-service, turnkey vivarium rental space.
  • Read Next: Charles River's Q4 Earnings Beats Street Expectation, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook.
  • The combined Explora BioLabs and CRADL operation will include at least 25 vivarium facilities by 2022, providing over 300,000 square feet of turnkey rental capacity.
  • Explora BioLabs has become part of the company's Research Models and Services segment.
  • Explora BioLabs had annual revenue of approximately $38 million in 2021.
  • Charles River expects the transaction to be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS beginning in 2023.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $246.3 million as of December 25, 2021.
  • Price Action: CRL shares are down 1.87% at $283.25 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

