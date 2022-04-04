Why Poema Global Holdings Shares Are Surging Today

Poema Global Holdings Corp PPGH shares are trading higher on above-average volume Monday following the completion of the company's business combination with EV battery swap solutions company Gogoro.

Poema Global's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 138,000, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading volume has already exceeded 5.5 million at publication time.

The stock is seeing increased interest across social media platforms. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check.

Gogoro is a global technology leader in battery swapping solutions. The company’s solutions provide a limitless range with battery swapping and can help customers swap batteries in a matter of seconds.

Gogoro is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow under the ticker symbol "GGR."

PPGH 52-Week Range: $9.59 - $14.28

The stock was up 22.2% at $12.59 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Gogoro.