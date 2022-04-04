QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Prudential Financial Completes Sale Of Full-Service Retirement Business To Empower

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 1:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Prudential Financial Inc PRU has completed the sale of its full-service retirement business to Empower, the U.S. subsidiary of Canadian insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc GWLIF.
  • The sale agreement included more than 1,800 employees. Prudential will continue to partner with Empower through the transition.
  • "The close of this transaction marks another significant milestone in Prudential's strategy to become a higher growth, less market sensitive, more nimble business," said Andy Sullivan, EVP and head of Prudential's U.S. Businesses.
  • Prudential also closed the sale of a portion of its legacy traditional variable annuity block to Fortitude Re on April 1, 2022.
  • Price Action: PRU shares are trading lower by 1.82% at $116.24 and GWLIF higher by 0.34% at $29.32 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews