Kraft Heinz Completes Acquisition Of Brazilian Food Company Hemmer

- Kraft Heinz Co KHC has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (Hemmer), a Brazilian food company.
- The deal was closed following approval from CADE (Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Brazil's antitrust body.
- The company expects the transaction to expand its International Taste Elevation platform, focusing on condiments and sauces.
- Kraft Heinz inked an agreement to acquire Hemmer in September 2021.
- Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $39.32 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.