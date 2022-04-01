QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kraft Heinz Completes Acquisition Of Brazilian Food Company Hemmer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 12:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Kraft Heinz Co KHC has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (Hemmer), a Brazilian food company.
  • The deal was closed following approval from CADE (Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Brazil's antitrust body. 
  • The company expects the transaction to expand its International Taste Elevation platform, focusing on condiments and sauces.
  • Kraft Heinz inked an agreement to acquire Hemmer in September 2021.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $39.32 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews