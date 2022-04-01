Kraft Heinz Completes Acquisition Of Brazilian Food Company Hemmer

by

Kraft Heinz Co KHC has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (Hemmer), a Brazilian food company.

The deal was closed following approval from CADE (Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Brazil's antitrust body.

CADE (Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Brazil's antitrust body. The company expects the transaction to expand its International Taste Elevation platform, focusing on condiments and sauces.

Kraft Heinz inked an agreement to acquire Hemmer in September 2021.

Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $39.32 on the last check Friday.

